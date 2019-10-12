KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Given New GBX 550 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the copper miner’s stock.

KAZ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective (down from GBX 850 ($11.11)) on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.87) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 681.54 ($8.91).

Shares of LON:KAZ traded up GBX 17.20 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 424.60 ($5.55). 1,485,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 417.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 546.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. KAZ Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

In other KAZ Minerals news, insider Lynda Armstrong purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £7,960 ($10,401.15). Also, insider Charles Watson purchased 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

