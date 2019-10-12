Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KZR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

