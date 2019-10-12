KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,029 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,349 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,478,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,336. The company has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

