KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 99 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 3.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $296.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.38.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.