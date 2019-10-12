Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.77.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.31. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

