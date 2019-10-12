Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Rating Reiterated by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KGC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $837.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

