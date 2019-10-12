Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

KL has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.03.

KL opened at C$59.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.37. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.98 and a 12-month high of C$67.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$376.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

