KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised KKR & Co Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,698.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,234 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 46.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 353,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 112,827 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $214,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.0% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 614,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,634,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

