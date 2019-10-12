Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the August 30th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Koss stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.95. 2,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,384. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.38. Koss has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Koss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

