Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

KLIC traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. 204,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.70 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 117,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

