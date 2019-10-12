L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L.B. Foster and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

FSTR opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $204.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $200.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

