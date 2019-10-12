Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $730,000 Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Huntsman by 8.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 353,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 27.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Huntsman by 11.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 47,777 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Huntsman by 74.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 492,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 209,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $9,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.33. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

