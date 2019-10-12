Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BLACKROCK 2022/COM were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGIO. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 324.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 309,550 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 82.1% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 62,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BLACKROCK 2022/COM in the first quarter worth $63,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 23.7% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 75.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get BLACKROCK 2022/COM alerts:

NYSE:BGIO opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

About BLACKROCK 2022/COM

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.