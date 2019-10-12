Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the August 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 1.11% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSBK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. 381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

