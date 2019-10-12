Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LNDC. Barrington Research restated an in-line rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Landec in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. Landec has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,107.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $521,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

