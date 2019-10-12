Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 37,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $208.69. The company had a trading volume of 415,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,624. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $161.82 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

