Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 131,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. 448,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,077. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

