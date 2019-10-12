Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Manchester United worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,204,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,794,000 after acquiring an additional 262,389 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,735,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 144.6% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 96,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.9% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 3,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,854. Manchester United PLC has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $639.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manchester United presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

