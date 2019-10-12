Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 89.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY opened at $180.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Workday Inc has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $226.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total value of $290,626.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $50,011,521.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,346 shares of company stock worth $191,289,910 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.42.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

