Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 310,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,336,000.

SPSB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $30.91.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.