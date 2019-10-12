Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,984,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,436,384,000 after buying an additional 323,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,949,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,920,000 after buying an additional 335,290 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,050,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $551,027,000 after buying an additional 127,342 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,749,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,089,000 after buying an additional 82,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,295,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,253,000 after buying an additional 571,079 shares during the last quarter.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.72. 612,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,032. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

