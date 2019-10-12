Larson Financial Group LLC Has $96,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16,330.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.