Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock traded up $22.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,742.52. 1,341,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,776.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,847.28. The firm has a market cap of $862.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total value of $12,797,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,338,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,256.29.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.