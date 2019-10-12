Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

