Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 308 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 111.2% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,356. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

