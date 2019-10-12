Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.42. The stock had a trading volume of 174,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,950. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.