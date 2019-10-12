Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $362.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Lendingtree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $350.00 price objective on Lendingtree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total transaction of $312,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sushil Sharma sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $674,639.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,991.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Lendingtree by 1,293.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

TREE traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,286. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lendingtree has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lendingtree will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.