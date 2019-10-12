Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LII. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.42.

Get Lennox International alerts:

NYSE LII traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.17. 441,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.57 and its 200-day moving average is $263.76. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $177.36 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In other news, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total value of $128,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $485,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.94, for a total transaction of $288,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $2,805,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $82,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Lennox International by 3.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.