Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEVI. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 668.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

