LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $517.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.24 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. LHC Group has a one year low of $80.84 and a one year high of $129.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,136,000 after acquiring an additional 595,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 274,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 576.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 155,724 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,028,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 2,775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.