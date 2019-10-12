LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $517.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.24 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. LHC Group has a one year low of $80.84 and a one year high of $129.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,136,000 after acquiring an additional 595,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after acquiring an additional 274,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 576.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 155,724 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,028,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 2,775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

