Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,143,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,701,000 after buying an additional 2,683,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,074,000 after buying an additional 322,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,722,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,261,000 after buying an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,587,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,519,000 after buying an additional 1,087,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,853,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

LPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $140,503.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPT opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

