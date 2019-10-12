Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Holdings Boosted by Selz Capital LLC

Selz Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. 121,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $43.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

