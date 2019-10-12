Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,552 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 226.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

LSXMA opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 8.06%.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

