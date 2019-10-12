Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON VTU opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 million and a PE ratio of 6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. Vertu Motors has a 1-year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 42.90 ($0.56). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In related news, insider David Crane bought 21,340 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £7,255.60 ($9,480.73).

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

