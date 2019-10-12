Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 513,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 174,227 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 231,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

