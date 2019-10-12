Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ LECO opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $91.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $777.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In other news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,406,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $322,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 49,077 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.