Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.00

Live Company Group PLC (LON:LVCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 39818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.13.

Live Company Group Company Profile (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

