LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LPSN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $680,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $84,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $574,423 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after purchasing an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,230,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,703,000 after buying an additional 149,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,678,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,752,000 after buying an additional 52,606 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,381,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after buying an additional 327,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,042,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after buying an additional 76,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

