Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Price Up 7%

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61, approximately 10,138,234 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,970,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

LYG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

