Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Loop Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $400.45 million, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 6.68.

In related news, Director Sidney Mortimer Horn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 870,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 633.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 146,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 126,625 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 39.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 164,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 200.0% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

