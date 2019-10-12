Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 786,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after purchasing an additional 81,426 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.42.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

