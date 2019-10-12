Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.08. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 4,155 shares changing hands.

LUC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.41. The stock has a market cap of $428.61 million and a PE ratio of 61.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Lucara Diamond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.22%.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

