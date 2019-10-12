Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Set at $71.00 by MKM Partners

MKM Partners set a $71.00 target price on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LITE. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $71.25 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.54.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $63.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 10,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $645,338.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 36,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,940,557.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,728,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,403 shares of company stock worth $7,092,182 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lumentum by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Lumentum by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lumentum by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.