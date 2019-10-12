Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. It engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and energy infrastructure. The Company’s segment include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services and Remote Accommodation Services. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is based in Oklahoma, United States. “

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TUSK. Johnson Rice cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial cut Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mammoth Energy Services from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.78 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 70.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,905,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 788,958 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 106.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 495,089 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 31.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 462,224 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 228.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.