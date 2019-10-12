Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chubb by 10.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,088,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 28.7% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

CB stock opened at $155.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,763,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

