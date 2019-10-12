Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Position in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 1.26% of Jernigan Capital worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCAP opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $417.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Jernigan Capital Inc has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $22.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 165.18%. Analysts predict that Jernigan Capital Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

JCAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.