Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,630 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 209,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 49,709 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,889,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after buying an additional 176,646 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 234,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LXP shares. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

