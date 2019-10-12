Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $10.99 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,885 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 217,621 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invitation Homes by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $870,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,830.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,696,352. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

