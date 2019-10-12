Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 30th total of 454,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Marathon Patent Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. 29,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Marathon Patent Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.97.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 222.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

