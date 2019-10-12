Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys 11 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 157.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 186.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (down from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 target price (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,255.67.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total value of $12,797,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,338,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,731.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,774.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,847.16. The company has a market capitalization of $856.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

